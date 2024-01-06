Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. IDEX comprises approximately 0.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX remained flat at $211.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average of $209.51. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

