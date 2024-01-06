Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group makes up about 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 716,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,399. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.57 million. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

