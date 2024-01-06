Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 12,158 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.69.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.78. 776,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

