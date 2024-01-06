Head to Head Review: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) versus Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.00 $82.35 million $8.96 4.36

Analyst Ratings

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 25.06% 8.54% 2.29%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casinos nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland and more than 60 gaming taverns in Nevada. Through its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at nearly 1,000 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.