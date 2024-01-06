Hedera Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.83 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $83.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00079713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00028103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.338802 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07970616 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $100,124,993.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

