Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.49 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $84.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.338802 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07970616 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $100,124,993.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

