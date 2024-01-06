HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119.92

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $119.92 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

