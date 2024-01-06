HI Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, HI has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $291,295.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,950.49 or 1.00004637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010945 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00184798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00092599 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $449,828.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.