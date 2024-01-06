Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

