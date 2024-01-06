ICON (ICX) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. ICON has a market capitalization of $239.08 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,100,164 coins and its circulating supply is 976,100,194 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,091,301.6432292. The last known price of ICON is 0.23519916 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,329,748.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.