iExec RLC Hits Market Cap of $105.07 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $105.07 million and $18.79 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

