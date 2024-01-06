iExec RLC Trading Down 15.5% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00018516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,060.89 or 1.00023568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011452 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00185432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.42975403 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $18,717,485.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.