Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $169.73 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.20 or 0.00027748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.55 billion and approximately $169.73 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,558,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,742,903 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

