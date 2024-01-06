IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $780.46 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $780.46 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,403,570 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

