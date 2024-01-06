iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,868 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,961,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

