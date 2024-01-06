iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Trimmed by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 5.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 641,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 283,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.