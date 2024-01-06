Kava Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $848.50 million and $22.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00079134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00022600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

