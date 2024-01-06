Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $36.86 million and $523,004.29 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

