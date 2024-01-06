Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.150 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

