Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.150 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,957,000 after acquiring an additional 138,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

