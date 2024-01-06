Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.3 %

Lindsay stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. Lindsay has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

