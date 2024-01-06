Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $636.97

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $636.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,052,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,028,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00377193 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $390.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
