Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0075 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $54.97 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)

