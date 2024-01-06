McAdam LLC Acquires 55,595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 646,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

