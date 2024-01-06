McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

