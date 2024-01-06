McAdam LLC Buys 130,139 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $140,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 178,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 1,818,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,670. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

