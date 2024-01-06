McAdam LLC Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,204,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 168,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

