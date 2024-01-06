McAdam LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

