Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $84.57. 5,078,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

