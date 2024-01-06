MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.67 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $81.22 or 0.00184798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $371.46 million and $28.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 80.46861601 USD and is down -14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $26,116,687.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

