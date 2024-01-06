Mina Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $121.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,111,736,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,809,022 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,111,568,572.8400393 with 1,029,535,840.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.0950626 USD and is down -12.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $122,518,977.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.