Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $61,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. 3,575,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

