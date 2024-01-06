Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121.43 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $121.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.64 or 0.00349827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00149150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00538891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00186034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,380,919 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

