Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.52 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $322.59 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00078960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00027716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,100,362,313 coins and its circulating supply is 809,766,177 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.