Multibit (MUBI) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Multibit has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $158.51 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.17361418 USD and is down -10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $19,188,956.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

