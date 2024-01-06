Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Nano has a market cap of $151.31 million and $3.33 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00149634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.91 or 0.00537808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00351759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00181417 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

