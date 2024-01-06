Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,372.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00115647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.