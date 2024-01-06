Navcoin Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,963.13 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00022524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002254 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.