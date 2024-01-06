NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $3.50

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $284.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00007952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.24135965 USD and is down -13.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $244,195,372.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

