Neo (NEO) Market Cap Hits $848.03 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00027305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $848.03 million and $41.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

