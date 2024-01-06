Nexo Price Hits $0.91 (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $508.50 million and $4.28 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Nexo Token Profile
Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
