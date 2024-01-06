NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,558 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 7,799,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

