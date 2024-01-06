NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,964.63 or 0.99986192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011527 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010659 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00187308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

