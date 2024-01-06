NFT (NFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,180.22 or 0.99992572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00185463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

