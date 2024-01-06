Oasis Network Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $811.26 million and approximately $48.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.76 or 0.05102332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11629114 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $48,295,126.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

