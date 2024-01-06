Oasys Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $212.97 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10973594 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,618,210.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

