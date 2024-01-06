ONUS (ONUS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.95 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $35.95 million and approximately $518.53 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37051967 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $629.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

