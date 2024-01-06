Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0965 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $94.48 million and $4.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,180.22 or 0.99992572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00185463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0947769 USD and is down -9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $5,651,470.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.