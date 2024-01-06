Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $93.97 million and $4.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,964.63 or 0.99986192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011527 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010659 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00187308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

