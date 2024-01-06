Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.54. 76,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

